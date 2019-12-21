Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

Lapacqua Laquice Green, 39, of Longview was held Saturday on $100,000 bond on a warrant for hindering prosecution or apprehension of a known felon and faced a fine for an outstanding traffic ticket.

Green was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 7:55 p.m. Friday.

Joshua Taylor Huffman, 19, of Longview was held Saturday on $100,000 bond on a warrant from Harrison County for bond forfeiture for burglary of building.

Huffman was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 4:51 a.m. Saturday.

Helen Garza Johnson, 39, of Longview was held Saturday on $50,000 bond on a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Johnson was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

