Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

Cortney Lynn Booth, 24, of Longview was held Saturday on $5,000 bond on a warrant for possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and awaited bonds on warrants for affidavits of incarceration for assault causes bodily injury and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.

Booth was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 10:18 a.m. Friday.

Jameika Roysette Bradley, 39, of Longview was held Saturday on a warrant for violation of probation for a previous conviction of theft of property less than $2,500 in value with two or more previous convictions.

Bradley was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 9:17 a.m. Friday.

Billy Jack Brutchin, 47, of Gladewater was released Friday on $50,000 bond on a warrant for forgery of a financial instrument between $30,000 and $150,000 (if at trial).

Brutchin was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 3:22 p.m. Friday.

James Alexander Coombs, 44, of Longview was held without bond Saturday on a warrant for violation of probation for a previous conviction for possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance.

Coombs was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 2:25 p.m. Friday.

Ryan Taylor Williams, 31, of Gilmer was held Saturday on a warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and warrants from Wood County for assault causes bodily injury, family violence, and assault of a public servant. Bonds had not been set Saturday.

Williams was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 12:52 a.m. Friday.

Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.