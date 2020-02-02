Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Robert Tadaryl Brown, 32, of Longview was released Saturday on $10,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
Brown was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 3:09 a.m. Saturday.
John Eric Retiz, 40, of Longview was released Saturday on $12,500 in bonds on charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Retiz was arrested by Kilgore police and booked into jail at 11:01 p.m. Friday.
Timothy Robinson, 53, of Kilgore was held Saturday on $5,000 in bonds on warrants for possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, possession of a dangerous drug and possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance. He awaited bond on a warrant for possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Robinson was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 10:30 a.m. Friday.
Christina Rounsavall, 34, of Hallsville was held Saturday on $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Rounsavall was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 10:08 p.m. Friday.
Marcus Warren Stephenson, 40, address unknown, was released Friday on $5,000 bond on a charge of forgery of a financial instrument.
Stephenson was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 5:28 p.m. Friday.
Jose Elirer Zamudio, 27, of Longview was held Saturday on $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. He also was held on a federal immigration detainer.
Zamudio was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 2:29 a.m. Saturday.