Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Steven Beckett, 35, of White Oak was held Saturday on $30,000 bond on a warrant from Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 for sex offenders’ duty to register with a previous conviction (if at trial).
Beckett was arrested by White Oak police and booked into jail at 12:15 a.m. Saturday.
Darren Rydale Brown Jr., 27, of Longview was held Saturday on $3,500 bond for grand jury indictment for affidavit of incarceration for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and awaited bond on charges of driving while intoxicated; resisting arrest, search or transport; and disorderly conduct.
Brown was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and booked into jail at 4:44 a.m. Friday.
Jacklyn May Cone, 30, of Bivins was held Saturday on $29,000 in bonds on charges of theft of property between $100 and $750 in losses and failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information and on a warrant from Cass County for bond forfeiture for theft of property less than $2,500 in value with two or more previous convictions.
Cone was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 9:33 p.m. Friday.
Teamber Quanece Dillard, 28, of Hallsville was released Friday on $8,000 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Dillard was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 8:01 p.m. Friday.
Billy Wayne Hankins, 47, of Longview was held Saturday on $1,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and awaited bond on a warrant from Cass County for indecency with a child sexual contact.
Hankins was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 12:02 a.m. Saturday.
Devin Demund Harris, 29, of Longview was held Saturday on a warrant for violation of probation for a previous conviction for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bond had not been set Saturday.
Harris was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 1:19 p.m. Friday.
Joseph Nathaniel Lakes, 22, of Gilmer was held Saturday on $5,500 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and driving while intoxicated.
Lakes was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 3:46 p.m. Saturday.
Chance Douglas Owens, 38, of Forney was held Saturday on $10,000 bond on a warrant for affidavit of surety for assault on a family/household member with a previous conviction.
Owens was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 1:34 p.m. Friday.
Desmond Simmons, 30, of Longview was held Saturday on $5,000 bond on a charge of injury to a child/elderly/disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury.
Simmons was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 8:43 p.m. Friday.
Drayoon Spearmon, 32, of Longview was held Saturday on $5,000 bond on a charge of possession between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Spearmon was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 1:30 a.m. Saturday.
Willie Lee Spraglin-Smith, 43, of Longview was released Friday for time served on a warrant for assault on a family/household member, previous conviction (if at trial).
Spraglin-Smith was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 1:17 p.m. Friday.
Willie James Tucker, 24, of Dallas was released Friday on $50,000 bond on a warrant for affidavit of surety for aggravated robbery.
Tucker was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 10:16 a.m. Friday.