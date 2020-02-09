Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Eric William Allen, 48, of Longview was held Saturday on $1,000 bond on a warrant for failure to identify as a fugitive with the intent to give false information. He awaited bond to be set on a warrant for affidavit of surety for possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance.
Allen was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at noon Friday.
Jesus Tovar Alvarez, 21, of Longview was held Saturday on a warrant for violation of probation for a previous conviction for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. Bond had not been set Saturday.
Alvarez was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 1:31 a.m. Saturday.
Manuel Angel-Sanchez Jr., 21, of Longview was held Saturday on $31,000 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, unlawful carrying of a weapon, evading arrest or detention and theft of firearm.
Angel-Sanchez was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 1:31 a.m. Saturday.
Tanya Renee Dietz, 40, of Longview was held Saturday on a warrant for grand jury indictment for abandon, endanger child, with intent to return. Bond had not been set Saturday.
Dietz was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 2:44 p.m. Friday.
Katrena Earlene Frank, 35, of Longview was held Saturday on $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Frank was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 2:26 a.m. Saturday.
Heather Ashley McCann, 30, of Longview was held Saturday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of arson of building/habitat/vehicle recklessly causing damage.
McCann was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 3:34 p.m. Friday.
Joshua Wade McKnight, 36, of Gladewater was released Friday on $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
McKnight was arrested by Gladewater police and booked into jail at 10:19 a.m. Friday.
Pamela Janes Wuench, 63, of Kilgore was released Friday on $5,000 bond on a warrant for forgery of a financial instrument.
Wuench was arrested by Kilgore police and booked into jail at 3:09 p.m. Friday.