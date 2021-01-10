Police beat

Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

James David Collins Jr., 30, of Diana, was released Saturday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense. Collins was arrested by Longview police and booked at about 2:40 a.m. Saturday.

Lenny Leray Henderson, 33, of Longview, was held Saturday on bonds totaling $20,000 on charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Henderson was arrested by Longview police and booked at about 4:45 p.m. Friday.

Henry Hene Jackson, 68, of Longview, was held Saturday on $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Jackson was arrested by Longview police and booked at about 8:45 a.m. Friday.

Elizabeth Ashley Pitts, 33, of Longview, was held Saturday on bonds totaling $15,000 on charges of possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance, failure to identify fugitive intent give false information, possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance. She was also held without bond on a bond forfeiture on a charge of tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair. Pitts was arrested by Longview police and booked at about 1:55 a.m. Saturday.

Amanda Danielle Redfern, 36, of Longview, was held Friday on bonds totaling $4,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and an affidavit of incarceration on a criminal trespass charge. Redfern was arrested by Longview police and booked at about 12:40 p.m. Friday.

Leonard Edward Smith, 42, of Longview, was released Saturday on bonds totaling $16,000 on charges of manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Smith was arrested by Longview police and booked at about 2 a.m. Saturday.

Jacob Tarfton Williams, 37, of Longview, was held Saturday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense. Williams was arrested by Longview police and booked at about 10 p.m. Friday.

Find Police Beat by clicking on “police” at news-journal.com. Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.

