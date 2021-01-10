Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
James David Collins Jr., 30, of Diana, was released Saturday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense. Collins was arrested by Longview police and booked at about 2:40 a.m. Saturday.
Lenny Leray Henderson, 33, of Longview, was held Saturday on bonds totaling $20,000 on charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Henderson was arrested by Longview police and booked at about 4:45 p.m. Friday.
Henry Hene Jackson, 68, of Longview, was held Saturday on $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Jackson was arrested by Longview police and booked at about 8:45 a.m. Friday.
Elizabeth Ashley Pitts, 33, of Longview, was held Saturday on bonds totaling $15,000 on charges of possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance, failure to identify fugitive intent give false information, possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance. She was also held without bond on a bond forfeiture on a charge of tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair. Pitts was arrested by Longview police and booked at about 1:55 a.m. Saturday.
Amanda Danielle Redfern, 36, of Longview, was held Friday on bonds totaling $4,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and an affidavit of incarceration on a criminal trespass charge. Redfern was arrested by Longview police and booked at about 12:40 p.m. Friday.
Leonard Edward Smith, 42, of Longview, was released Saturday on bonds totaling $16,000 on charges of manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Smith was arrested by Longview police and booked at about 2 a.m. Saturday.
Jacob Tarfton Williams, 37, of Longview, was held Saturday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense. Williams was arrested by Longview police and booked at about 10 p.m. Friday.