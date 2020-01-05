Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Dakota Darome Anthony, 26, of Longview was held Saturday on $25,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault of a date/family/household member with a weapon.
Anthony was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 1:01 p.m. Friday.
Ladevious Blanton, 27, of Longview was held Saturday on $28,000 in bonds on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault causes bodily injury family violence.
Blanton was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 2:27 a.m. Saturday.
Danny Lee Eubanks, 43, of Gilmer awaited bonds to be set Saturday on charges of obstruction or retaliation and escape from custody.
Eubanks was arrested by Kilgore police and booked into jail at 9:38 a.m. Friday.
Trehsuin Charlez Gipson, 18, of Marshall was held Saturday on $15,000 bond on a charge of theft of service between $2,500 and $30,000 in value.
Gipson was arrested by Kilgore police and booked into jail at 9:39 a.m. Friday.
Yolanda Nicole Haggard, 45, of Longview was held Saturday on a warrant for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bond had not been set Saturday.
Haggard was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 5:47 a.m. Saturday.
Osbaldo Trejo Jimenez, 33, of Longview was held Saturday on two warrants for grand jury indictments for sexual assault of a child.
Jimenez was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 3:15 a.m. Saturday.
Larry Ray Nesbitt, 29, of Longview was held Saturday on $21,000 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance.
Nesbitt was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 5:15 p.m. Friday.
Kelvin O’Neal Pollard, 41, of Longview was held Saturday on a warrant for violation of probation for a previous conviction for continuous violence against the family. Bond had not been set Saturday.
Pollard was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 3:20 p.m. Friday.
Gaylon Demond Sanders, 41, of Longview was held Saturday on $20,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance.
Sanders was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 4:21 a.m. Saturday.
Pablo Sanchez, 45, of Longview was held Saturday on $125,000 bond on a warrant for indecency with a child sexual contact and on an immigration detainer from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
Sanchez was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 4:24 p.m. Friday.
Jennifer Nicole Williams, 48, of Longview was held Saturday on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon. Bonds had not been set Saturday.
Williams was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 9:27 p.m. Friday.
— Find Police Beat by clicking on “police” at news-journal.com. Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.