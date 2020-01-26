Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Jennifer Jane Bennett, 19 of White Oak was held Saturday on $20,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance.
Bennett was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and booked into jail at 11:40 p.m. Friday.
Samuel Blake Bledsoe, 34, of Gilmer was held Saturday on a for bond forfeiture for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bond had not been set Saturday.
Bledsoe was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 12:28 p.m. Friday.
Samuel Glynn Fields, 58, of Longview was held Saturday on $11,000 in bonds on charges of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense, and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Fields was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 4 a.m. Saturday.
Eriron Alonzo Hawkins, 35, of Longview was held Saturday on $4,500 in bonds on warrants for affidavits of incarceration for assault causes bodily injury family violence and interfering with an emergency call required for assistance. He awaited bonds on warrants for violations of probation for previous convictions for assault causing bodily injury for a family/household member two or more times within the past 12 months and injury to a child/elderly/disabled person causing reckless bodily injury.
Hawkins was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 11:48 a.m. Friday.
Michael Ray Levy Jr., 27, of Longview was held Saturday on $25,000 bond on a warrant for continuous violence against the family.
Levy was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 7:50 p.m. Friday.
Tatiana Alexis Loredo, 17, of Kilgore was released Saturday on $21,500 in bonds on charges of driving while intoxicated and possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance.
Loredo was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and booked into jail at 12:04 a.m. Saturday.
Kamren Levi Parham, 18, of Kilgore was held Saturday on $20,500 in bonds on charges of possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Parham was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and booked into jail at 11:38 p.m. Friday.