Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Kelso Eugene Deckard Jr., 22, of Longview awaited bond Saturday on a warrant from Shelby County for theft of firearm and faced fines for four outstanding traffic tickets.
Deckard was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 6:23 a.m. Saturday.
Nathan Lee Hartmann, 29, of White Oak was held Saturday on $10,000 bond on a charge of credit card or debit card abuse.
Hartmann was arrested by White Oak police and booked into jail at 10:44 p.m. Friday.
Calvin Devance Horn, 37, of Longview was held Saturday on a warrant for driving while intoxicated with a child younger than 15. Bond had not been set Saturday.
Horn was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s seputies and booked into jail at 1:14 p.m. Friday.
Wallace Irvine, 47, of Houston was held Saturday on a warrant for driving while intoxicated, third or more offense. Bond had not been set Saturday.
Irvine was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 3:49 p.m. Friday.
Diego Ortiz Martinez, 24, of Kilgore was held Saturday on $20,400 in bonds on a warrant for violation of probation for a previous conviction for possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and on a warrant from Rusk County for intoxicated assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury.
Martinez was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 8:59 a.m. Friday.
Tyler Buchanan McCaslin, 30, of Longview was held Saturday on $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
McCaslin was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 2:34 p.m. Friday.
Chelsey Denvoria Nelson, 24, of Longview was held Saturday on a warrant from Montgomery County for bond forfeiture for possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Bond had not been set Saturday.
Nelson was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and booked into jail at 10:44 a.m. Friday.
Wendy Lynn Saladino, 54, of White Oak was released Saturday on $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Saladino was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 8:43 p.m. Friday.
Clova Nell Starvron, 58, of Kilgore was released Saturday on $15,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Starvron was arrested by Kilgore police and booked into jail at 12:48 p.m. Friday.
Lindsay Nicole Winchell, 26, of Longview was held Saturday on $5,600 in bonds on warrants for bond forfeitures for theft of property between $100 and $750 and sale to certain person. She awaited bond on a warrant for affidavit of surety for possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Winchell was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 6:22 p.m. Friday.