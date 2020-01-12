Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

Kelso Eugene Deckard Jr., 22, of Longview awaited bond Saturday on a warrant from Shelby County for theft of firearm and faced fines for four outstanding traffic tickets.

Deckard was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 6:23 a.m. Saturday.

Nathan Lee Hartmann, 29, of White Oak was held Saturday on $10,000 bond on a charge of credit card or debit card abuse.

Hartmann was arrested by White Oak police and booked into jail at 10:44 p.m. Friday.

Calvin Devance Horn, 37, of Longview was held Saturday on a warrant for driving while intoxicated with a child younger than 15. Bond had not been set Saturday.

Horn was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s seputies and booked into jail at 1:14 p.m. Friday.

Wallace Irvine, 47, of Houston was held Saturday on a warrant for driving while intoxicated, third or more offense. Bond had not been set Saturday.

Irvine was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 3:49 p.m. Friday.

Diego Ortiz Martinez, 24, of Kilgore was held Saturday on $20,400 in bonds on a warrant for violation of probation for a previous conviction for possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and on a warrant from Rusk County for intoxicated assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury.

Martinez was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 8:59 a.m. Friday.

Tyler Buchanan McCaslin, 30, of Longview was held Saturday on $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance.

McCaslin was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 2:34 p.m. Friday.

Chelsey Denvoria Nelson, 24, of Longview was held Saturday on a warrant from Montgomery County for bond forfeiture for possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Bond had not been set Saturday.

Nelson was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and booked into jail at 10:44 a.m. Friday.

Wendy Lynn Saladino, 54, of White Oak was released Saturday on $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.

Saladino was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 8:43 p.m. Friday.

Clova Nell Starvron, 58, of Kilgore was released Saturday on $15,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.

Starvron was arrested by Kilgore police and booked into jail at 12:48 p.m. Friday.

Lindsay Nicole Winchell, 26, of Longview was held Saturday on $5,600 in bonds on warrants for bond forfeitures for theft of property between $100 and $750 and sale to certain person. She awaited bond on a warrant for affidavit of surety for possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance.

Winchell was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 6:22 p.m. Friday.

