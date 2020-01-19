Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Bryson Freeman, 27, of Longview was held Saturday on $52,000 in bonds on charges of manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Freeman was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 10:13 p.m. Friday.
Larry Donell George Jr., 37, of Longview was released Saturday on $5,000 bond with conditions on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
George was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 2:50 a.m. Saturday.
Brandon Lee Hodge, 36, of Longview was held Saturday on $5,000 bond on a warrant for assault of a pregnant person.
Hodge was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 5:53 a.m. Saturday.
Chris Alan Irby Jr., 25, of Longview was held Saturday on $102,000 in bonds on charges of manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Irby was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and booked into jail at 1:27 p.m. Friday.
Roslyn Janette Jordan, 53, of Kilgore was held Saturday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of theft of property less than $2,500 in value with two or more previous convictions.
Jordan was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 4:34 p.m. Friday.
Stacy Lee Maxwell, 50, of Gladewater was released Saturday on $5,000 bond on a charge of theft of property less than $2,500 in value with two or more previous convictions.
Maxwell was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 8:48 p.m. Friday.
Brittany Dawn Nono, 31, of Longview was released Friday on $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Nono was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and booked into jail at 3:16 p.m. Friday.
Steven Gary Upshaw, 58, of Longview was held Saturday on a warrant for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bond had not been set Saturday.
Upshaw was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 1:13 p.m. Friday.
Dawn Summer Zimmerman, 39, of Cypress was released Saturday on $3,500 bond on a charge of theft of property less than $2,500 in value with two or more previous convictions.
Zimmerman was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 9:20 p.m. Friday.