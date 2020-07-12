Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Conner Frank Acheson, 20, of Longview was held Saturday on charges of assault of a family/household member to impede breath/circulation and interfering with an emergency call request for assistance. Bonds had not been set Saturday.
Acheson was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 12:50 a.m. Saturday.
■ Ricky Ray Caraway, 54, of Longview was held Saturday on $30,000 bond on a charge of a family/household member to impede breath/circulation with a previous conviction, if at trial.
Caraway was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 9:43 p.m. Friday.
■ Chester Wayne Carmack, 36, of Longview was released Friday on a warrant for deadly conduct.
Carmack was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 10:37 a.m. Friday.
■ Glenn Charles Davis Jr., 45, of Longview was held Saturday on $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Davis was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 12:31 a.m. Saturday.
■ David Wesley Dennis, 37, of Longview was sentenced to 10 months in a state jail for a conviction on a warrant for theft of property less than $2,500 in value with two or more previous convictions.
Dennis was arrested by Harrison County sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 6:36 p.m. Friday.
■ Cynthia Ann Graham, 54, of Longview was released Saturday on $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Graham was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 5:10 p.m. Friday.
■ Marcus Deshun Hawkins, 37, of League City was held Saturday on $20,000 in bonds on charges of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense; and possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Hawkins was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and booked into jail at 8:32 p.m. Friday.
■ Antonie Monroe King, 23, of Longview was held Saturday on $15,000 in bonds on a warrant for continuous violence against the family and a warrant for violation of a bond/protective order.
King was arrested by Gregg Count sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 10:29 a.m. Friday.
■ Steven Blake Lampkin, 32, of Longview was held Saturday on $10,000 bond on a charge of tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair.
Lampkin was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 7:18 p.m. Friday.
■ Brodrick Demond Leatch, 29, of Henderson was held Saturday on $16,000 in bonds on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and on a warrant from Rusk County for motion to revoke probation for a previous conviction for contempt of court disobedience of a court order/child support.
Leatch was arrested by Kilgore police and booked into jail at 5:09 a.m. Saturday.
■ Brandon Durrell Medford, 35, of Troup was held Saturday on $50,000 bond on a warrant for failure to comply with sex offender’s duty to register for life and annually, for a parole violation and was held on a U.S. Marshals Service detainer.
Medford was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 3:24 p.m. Friday.
■ Sarah Porier, 57, of Longview was held Saturday on $5,000 bond on a charge of theft of property less than $2,500 in value with two or more previous convictions.
Porier was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 8:20 a.m. Friday.
■ Robert L. Price III, 26, of Longview was held Saturday on $10,000 bond on a warrant for assault of a family/household member with intent to impede breath/circulation and on a parole violation.
Price was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 9:55 a.m. Friday.
■ Justin Leeroy Risinger, 39, of Henderson was held Saturday on a warrant for violation of probation for a previous conviction for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bond had not been set Saturday.
Risinger was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 10:47 a.m. Friday.