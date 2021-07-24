Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Ryan Austin Autrey, 28, of Longview, was held Saturday on charges of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense, and accident involving damage to a vehicle greater than $200. No bond amount was listed in jail records. Autrey was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at about 3:55 a.m. Saturday.
Jon Charles Ledbetter, 50, of Gladewater was held Saturday on a charge of burglary of a building. No bond amount was listed in jail records. Ledbetter was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at about 12:20 p.m. Friday.
Richard Ernest Leevey, 34, of White Oak, was released Friday on bonds totaling $70,000 on charges of possession of child pornography and possession with intent to promote child pornography. Leevey was arrested by Department of Public Safety troopers and booked into jail at about 9:45 a.m. Friday.
Jesus Encaricon Orona, 28, of Longview, was held Saturday on charges of failure to identify fugitive intent give false information, possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and resist arrest search or transport. No bond amount was listed in jail records. Orona was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at about 12:50 a.m. Saturday.