Police beat

Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

Bryan Scott Barnhart, 36, of Kilgore, was released Saturday on $5,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense. Barnhart was arrested by Longview police and booked into the jail at about 2:20 a.m. Saturday.

George Allen Morris, 36, of Dallas, was held Saturday without bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Morris was arrested by Longview police and booked into the jail at about 4:35 a.m. Saturday.

Recommended for You


— Find Police Beat by clicking on “police” at news-journal.com. Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.

Courtney Stern is a public safety reporter covering a wide range of topics. She grew up in Baltimore and later earned a journalism degree from the University of Miami. Stern moved to East Texas from Iowa with her husband and two dogs, Pebbles and Bam Bam.