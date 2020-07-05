Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Anthony Avelar, 20, of Tyler was held Saturday on a charge of aggravated assault against a public servant and on a warrant from Smith County for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bonds had not been set Saturday.
Avelar was arrested by Smith County sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 7:47 p.m. Thursday.
■ Forrest Chaz Cochran, 21, of Longview was held Saturday on $15,000 in bonds on charges of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair.
Cochran was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and booked into jail at 6:53 p.m. Friday.
■ Crishtal Rae Corley, 49, of Gilmer was released Thursday on $5,000 bond on a charge of theft of property less than $2,500 in value with two or more previous convictions.
Corley was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 7:50 p.m. Thursday.
■ Lamieka Ann Foley, 23, of Longview was held Saturday on $10,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Foley was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 4:44 p.m. Friday.
■ Roshaunda Lynette Johnson, 37, of Longview was released Friday on $3,500 bond with conditions on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child younger than 15.
Johnson was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 8:14 p.m. Thursday.
■ Michael Ray Kokal, 31, of Angleton was held Saturday on a warrant for violation of probation for a previous conviction for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bond had not been set Saturday.
Kokal was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 9:40 p.m. Thursday.
■ Carolyn Kubsch, 68, of Tyler was released Saturday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of forgery of a financial instrument.
Kubsch was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 5:01 p.m. Friday.
■ Melanie D. Martin, 44, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, was held Saturday on a warrant from Nacogdoches County for release of surety for burglary of habitation. Bond had not been set Saturday.
Martin was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 1:34 a.m. Friday.
■ Eduardo Zamudio Mena, 24, of Mount Pleasant was held Saturday on $50,000 bond on a warrant from Red River County for failure to appear for insurance fraud between $2,500 and $30,000 in losses.
Mena was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and booked into jail at 6:44 p.m. Thursday.
■ Bryan Blake Nichols, 36, of Longview was held Saturday on $8,500 in bonds on a Rusk County warrant for grand jury indictment for burglary of building and on a charge of possession of dangerous drug.
Nichols was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 10:45 a.m. Thursday.
■ Donald Lewis Pratt, 51, of Kilgore was held Saturday on $10,000 bond on a warrant for bond forfeiture for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Pratt was arrested by Kilgore police and booked into jail at 3:44 p.m. Thursday.
■ Brandon Jame Shaw, 33, of Tyler was held Saturday on $67,000 in bonds on a warrant from Smith County for bond forfeiture for theft of property less than $2,500 in value with two or more previous convictions, and on two counts of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and a charge of fraudulent use/possession of between 10 and 50 identifying information items.
Shaw was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 1:36 a.m. Friday.
■ Brody Wayne Ware, 34, of Overton was held Saturday on $5,000 bond on a Rusk County warrant for grand jury indictment for burglary of building.
Ware was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 10:52 p.m. Thursday.
■ Jenifer E. Whiteside, 33, of Jefferson was released Friday on a $5,000 bond on a warrant from Rusk County for grand jury indictment for burglary of building.
Whiteside was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 11:02 p.m. Thursday.