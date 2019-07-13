Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Adrian Dewayne Roberson, 25, of Gladewater awaited bonds to be set Saturday on charges levied at the point of his arrest by Gladewater police.
Roberson is charged with assault causing bodily injury under the family violence code, assault on a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation and interference with an emergency call for help.
Roberson was booked into jail at 1:49 a.m. Saturday.
■ Joshua Taylor Huffman, 19, of Longview was released Saturday on $10,000 bond set on a Harrison County warrant accusing him of burglary of a building.
Huffman was booked into jail at 2:17 p.m. Friday.
■ Noah Chance Lee, 17, of Gladewater met a $3,000 bond Friday after his arrest earlier that day on a charge of burglary of a vehicle.
The charge was levied at the point of his arrest by White Oak police, and Lee was booked into jail at 7:43 p.m. Friday.
■ Tristan Lee Bowman, 18, of Gladewater was held Saturday on $3,000 bond on a charge of burglary of a vehicle.
The charge was levied at the point of his arrest by White Oak police, and Bowman was booked into jail at 7:44 p.m. Friday.
■ Brenton Aron Bennett, 34, of Longview awaited bond to be set Saturday on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Bennett was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 2:05 a.m. Saturday.
■ Chad Mikel Paul, 43, of Diana met bonds totaling $3,500 on Friday after his arrest that morning on charges of driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
Paul was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 2:12 a.m. Friday.
■ Samuel Tarez Reese, 20, of Longview was held Saturday on bonds totaling $14,000 on charges of possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance under the prescription drug category, tampering with physical evidence with the intent to impair an investigation and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
Reese was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 8:02 p.m. Friday.