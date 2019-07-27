Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Trevor Lynn Driskell, 18, of Longview was held Saturday on $5,500 in bonds on charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of controlled substance and possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia.
Longview police arrested Driskell at 5:44 a.m. Friday.
■ Jeremy Isaiah Mathis, 20, of Kilgore was released Saturday on surety bonds on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and a charge of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers arrested Mathis at 1:17 a.m. Saturday.
■ Earnest A. McNeary, 24, of Longview was held Saturday on charges of robbery and evading arrest with previous conviction. Bond information was not available.
Gregg County sheriff’s deputies arrested McNeary at 3:09 p.m. Friday.
■ Romeo Noel, 25, of Longview was released Friday on $5,000 surety bond on a charge of assault of family/household member impede breath/circulation.
Longview police arrested Noel at 1:05 a.m. Friday.