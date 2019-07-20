Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
China Emond Booker, 23, of Longview was held Saturday on $3,500 bond on a charge of forgery of a financial instrument and faced a payment plan for nonpayment of court fines for no driver's license.
Booker was arrested by Gladewater police at 1:35 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Broadway Avenue in Gladewater.
David Lee Jowers, 33, of Longview was held Saturday on a warrant for affidavit of surety on an earlier charge of evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction. Bond information was unavailable.
Jowers was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 11:05 a.m. Thursday on Loop 281.
Patrick Emill Tatum Jr., 18, of Longview was held Saturday on $10,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Tatum was arrested by White Oak police at 4:02 p.m. Thursday at Woodhaven Street and Willowbrook Lane.
Latonya Faye Buchanan, 35, of Longview was held Saturday on $5,000 bond on a warrant for robbery.
Buchanan was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 10:25 a.m. Friday.
April Michelle Connally, 36, of Longview was held Saturday on $1,000 bond on a warrant for possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. She awaited bonds to be set on a warrant for affidavit of surety for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and charges of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Connally was arrested by Gregg County sheriff's deputies and booked into jail at 8:49 p.m. Friday.
Natalie Marie Cucino, 68, of Houston was released Friday on $20,000 in bonds on warrants for grand jury indictments for tampering with a government school record license/seal/permit and fraudulent use/possession of fewer than 5 identifying items.
Cucino was arrested by Gregg County sheriff's deputies and booked into jail at 12:51 p.m. Friday.
Jonathan Gaines Harris, 38, of White Oak was held Saturday on $10,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and faced a fine on a warrant from Longview police for expired registration.
Harris was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 4:19 a.m. Saturday.
Korey Landry, 29 of White Oak was held Saturday on a warrant from Bowie County for violation of probation on a previous conviction for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bond had not been set Saturday.
Landry was arrested by Gregg County sheriff's deputies and booked into jail at 11:23 a.m. Friday.
Bobby Ray Morris, 54, of Longview was held Saturday on $5,00 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Morris was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 10:51 p.m. Friday.
Trent Michael Shaw, 28, of Longview was held Saturday on $46,000 in bonds on a warrant from Van Zandt County for possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and warrants from Bell County for violation of probation for possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and possession of dangerous drugs with previous convictions.
Shaw was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 7:36 p.m. Friday.
Selina Cherie Thomas, 30, of Longview was held Saturday on a warrant for bond forfeiture for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bond had not been set Saturday.
Thomas was arrested by Gregg County sheriff's deputies and booked into jail at 7:40 p.m. Friday.
Joseph Hyram White, 70, of Longview was held Saturday on two warrants for grand jury indictment for burglary of building. Bond information was unavailable.
White was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff's seputies and booked into jail at 2:49 p.m. Friday.
Richard Lynn Williams, 53, of Longview was held Saturday on $15,000 bond on a charge of assault on a family/household member, previous conviction.
Williams was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 11:51 p.m. Friday.