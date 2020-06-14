Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

Abreona Elaine Johnson, 22, of Marshall was held Saturday on warrants from Dallas County for manufacture or delivery of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and manufacture or delivery of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance. Bonds had not been set Saturday.

Johnson was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 11:42 p.m. Friday.

Lee Earnest Lilly Jr., 40, of Longview was released Saturday on $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.

Lilly was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 1:19 a.m. Saturday.

Joshua Stewart McAlister, 39, of Kilgore was released Saturday on $10,000 bond on a charge of tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair.

McAlister was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 5:37 a.m. Saturday.

Christopher Jay Rossum, 48, of Kilgore was held Saturday on charges of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense; possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance; possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance; and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair. Bonds had not been set Saturday.

Rossum was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 5:26 a.m. Saturday.

Cabien Keshane Tyeskie, 24, of Longview was held Saturday on a warrant for grand jury indictment for possession of a firearm by a felon. Bond had not been set Saturday.

Tyeskie was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 7 p.m. Friday.

