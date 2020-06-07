Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Keith Fred Constant II, 44, of Longview was released Saturday on $5,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
Constant was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 11:21 p.m. Friday.
Tkelston Jonta Harmon, 26, of Tyler was released Friday on $25,000 bond with conditions on a warrant from Smith County for insufficient bond/tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair.
Harmon was arrested by Kilgore police and booked into jail at 10:43 a.m. Friday.
Derik Wade Harris, 40, of Carthage was held Saturday on $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Harris was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 10:14 p.m. Friday.
Sherry Beth Lewis, 39, of Longview was held Saturday on $3,500 bond on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Lewis was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 9:59 p.m. Friday.
Dawan Hameed Pecot, 34, of Stockton, California, was released Friday on $23,500 in bonds on a warrant for affidavit of surety for possession of between 5 pounds and 50 pounds of marijuana and a warrant for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Pecot was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 10:24 a.m. Friday.
John Daniel Rollins, 47, of Anna was held Saturday on a warrant from Collin County for possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Bond had not been set Saturday.
Rollins was arrested by Kilgore police and booked into jail at 10:43 a.m. Friday.