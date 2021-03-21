Gregg County Jail
Kevin Lynn Canada, 40, of Longview, was released Saturday on $18,000 bond on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair. Canada was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at about 5:20 p.m. Friday.
Albert Alen Dillard IV, 25, of Desoto, was held Saturday on bonds totaling $100,000 on four counts of deadly conduct discharge firearm. Dillard was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at about 8:20 p.m. Friday.
Kevin Glaspie, 37, of Longview, was held Saturday on bonds totaling $7,500 on charges of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense, and possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance. Glaspie was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at about 4 a.m. Friday.
Charles Heath Haney, 41, of Rusk, was held Saturday on bonds totaling $40,000 on charges of possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance, theft of a firearm and unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon. He was also arrested on a parole violation. Haney was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at about 12:35 p.m. Friday.
Anthony James Padilla, 30, of Longview, was released Saturday on $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Padilla was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at about 1:55 a.m. Saturday.
Geraldine Pepper, 64, of White Oak, was held Saturday on a grand jury indictment on a charge of theft of property between $30,000 and $150,000. Bond information was not available. The offense date was listed in court records as July 12, 2019. Pepper was arrested and booked into jail at about 4:40 p.m. Friday.
Lonnie Dean Read, 52, of Kilgore, was released Saturday on $10,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Read was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at about 9:40 p.m. Friday.