Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Lane Wilson Brown, 63, of Longview was released Saturday on $6,000 in bonds on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Brown was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 12:25 a.m. Saturday.
Christopher Kerry Conner, 35, of Longview was held Saturday on $15,000 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and resisting arrest, search or transport.
Conner was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 5:16 p.m. Friday.
Leroy Ellis Jr., 58, of Longview was held Saturday on $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Ellis was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 4:16 a.m. Saturday.
Latoyia Anntonette Frater, 37, of Longview was released Saturday on $9,000 in bonds on a warrant for theft of property less than $2,500 in value with two or more previous convictions and charges of possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and failure to identify as a fugitive with the intent to give false information.
Frater was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 8:36 p.m. Friday.
Thelma Joyce Holman-Graham, 58, of Kilgore was released Saturday on $5,000 bond on a warrant for unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Holman-Graham was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 1:18 a.m. Saturday.
Thomas Lydell Mapps, 43, of Longview was held Saturday on $7,500 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of dangerous drug and for a parole violation.
Mapps was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 9:57 p.m. Friday.
Jean Marco Pena-Alonso, 21, of Longview was released Friday on $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Pena-Alonso was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 7:55 p.m. Friday.
David Pernell Sirkel, 55, of Gladewater was released Saturday on $4,500 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Sirkel was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 10:21 a.m. Friday.
Demetrius Lonzell Thomas Jr., 18, of Longview was held Saturday on $4,500 in bonds on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Thomas was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 6:19 p.m. Friday.
Tracy Lynn White, 51, of Longview was sentenced Friday to 10 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for grand jury indictment for forgery of a financial instrument. She was also held on $31,000 in bonds on warrants from Rusk County for forgery of a financial instrument and theft of property between $100 and $750 in losses, a warrant from Marion County for theft of property less than $2,500 in value with two or more previous convictions and a warrant from Overton police for forgery of a financial instrument. She also awaited bonds on warrants from Rusk County for grand jury indictment for forgery of a financial instrument and forgery of a financial instrument.
White was arrested and booked into jail at 8:54 a.m. Friday.
Shonita Rena Williams, 44, of Longview was held Saturday on a charge of assault of a family/household member, previous conviction (if at trial). Bond had not been set Saturday.
Williams was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 2:33 a.m. Saturday.
Stacey Nicole Willoughby, 37, of Longview was held Saturday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bond had not been set Saturday.
Willoughby was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 6:06 a.m. Saturday.