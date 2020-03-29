Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Orlando Pena Hernandez, 33, of Kilgore was held Saturday on $3,000 bond on a warrant for assault on a family/household member to impede breath/circulation and on a federal immigration detainer.
Hernandez was arrested by Kilgore police and booked into jail at 1:54 p.m. Friday.
Christopher Deron Iwotor, 29, of Diana was released Saturday on $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Iwotor was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 8:42 p.m. Friday.
Jonathan Thomas McClure, 29, of Longview was held Saturday on $30,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault of a date/family/household member with a weapon.
McClure was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 2:20 a.m. Saturday.