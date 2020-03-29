Police Beat
By Jimmy Daniell Isaac jisaac@news-journal.com

Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

Orlando Pena Hernandez, 33, of Kilgore was held Saturday on $3,000 bond on a warrant for assault on a family/household member to impede breath/circulation and on a federal immigration detainer.

Hernandez was arrested by Kilgore police and booked into jail at 1:54 p.m. Friday.

Christopher Deron Iwotor, 29, of Diana was released Saturday on $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.

Iwotor was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 8:42 p.m. Friday.

Jonathan Thomas McClure, 29, of Longview was held Saturday on $30,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault of a date/family/household member with a weapon.

McClure was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 2:20 a.m. Saturday.