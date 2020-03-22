Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Rebecca Dale Carter, 40, of Longview was held without bond Saturday on a warrant from the 124th District Court for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Carter was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 6:36 p.m. Friday.
Kenyan Jerae Ellis, 38, of White Oak was held Saturday under a $2,000 bond on a charge of deadly conduct.
Ellis was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 11:55 p.m. Friday.
Olandris Demontra Feggett Sr., 33, of Longview was held Saturday under $22,500 in bonds on a warrant from the 188th District Court for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, a Gregg County warrant for bond forfeiture for possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and charges of failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and fraudulent use/possession of fewer than five identifying information items.
Feggett was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 1:29 a.m. Saturday.
Deborah Hayleigh Hardy, 25, of Gilmer was held Saturday under $12,500 in bonds on charges of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance and fraudulent use/possession of between 10 and 50 identifying information items.
Hardy was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 2:41 a.m. Saturday.
Alex Christopher Hinton, 39, of Carthage was held Saturday on a warrant from Harrison County for violation of probation for a previous conviction of theft of fewer than 10 head of livestock, enhanced, valued at less than $20,000. Bond had not been set.
Hinton was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and booked into jail at 10:16 p.m. Friday.
Bricalious D. Jimerson, 17, of St. Louis was released Saturday on $5,000 bond on a warrant from the 188th District Court for robbery.
Jimerson was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 11:07 a.m. Friday.
Seantay Travis Lane, 23, of Nacogdoches was released Friday on $3,500 bond on a warrant from Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 for bond forfeiture for theft of property less than $2,500 in value with two or more previous convictions.
Lane was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 10:37 a.m. Friday.
Heather Dawn Presley, 37, of Diana was held without bond Saturday on a warrant from the 188th District Court for violation of probation for a previous conviction for forgery of a financial instrument and on a $15,000 bond on a warrant from Hunt County for motion to revoke probation for forgery of a financial instrument.
Presley was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 9:43 a.m. Friday.
Ka’diesjha Dorshay Spencer, 23, of Longview was released Friday on $5,000 bond on a charge of unauthorized used of a vehicle.
Spencer was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 6:07 p.m. Friday.
Laporcha Contrell Zuniga, 27, of Longview was held Saturday under a $2,500 bond on a warrant from the Gregg County Court at Law for bond forfeiture for theft of property between $100 and $750 in value and awaited bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court for bond forfeiture for possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Zuniga was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 3:15 p.m. Friday.