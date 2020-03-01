Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Latavius Jarell Brannon, 34, of Longview was held Saturday on two warrants for grand jury indictments for abandon, endanger child, criminal negligence. Bond had not been set Saturday.
Brannon was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 9:44 a.m. Friday.
Kenneth James Fiengo, 34, of Longview was held Saturday on $200,000 in bonds on two warrants from Harrison County for driving while intoxicated, third or more offense, and awaited a bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
Fiengo was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 5:42 a.m. Saturday.
Quintin Tara Henderson, 30, of Longview was held Saturday on $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Henderson was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 5:29 p.m. Friday.
Pamela Joane Humbarger, 59, of Kilgore was released Friday on $25,000 in bonds on one count of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance and three counts of possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance.
Humbarger was arrested by Kilgore police and booked into jail at 9:21 p.m. Friday.
Latrina Marie Jackson, 33, of Kilgore was held Saturday on $23,000 in bonds on charges of resisting arrest, search or transport; false report to a police officer/law enforcement employee; and evading arrest or detention. Jackson awaited bond on a warrant for bond forfeiture for forgery of a government/national instrument/money/security.
Jackson was arrested by Kilgore police and booked into jail at 10:44 p.m. Friday.
Lee Ernest Lilly Jr., 39, of Longview was released Saturday on $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Lilly was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 3:55 a.m. Saturday.
Clay Columbus McBride, 41, of White Oak was held Saturday on $50,000 bond on a charge of manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance.
McBride was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 3:08 a.m. Saturday.
Steven Ervin Sanders, 45, of Kilgore was held Saturday on $40,000 bond on a warrant from Rusk County for manufacture or delivery of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Sanders was arrested by Gladewater police and booked into jail at 6:52 a.m. Saturday.
Justin Matthew Small, 40, of Kilgore was held Saturday on $10,000 bond on a warrant for assault on a family/house member to impede breath/circulation.
Small was arrested by Kilgore police and booked into jail at 11:35 p.m. Friday.
Bryan Okeith Wesley, 32, of Gilmer was held Saturday on $1,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and awaited bonds on warrants from Dallas County for evading arrest or detention and failure to identify as a fugitive with the intent to give false information and a warrant from Upshur County for motion to revoke probation for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Wesley was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 5:04 p.m. Friday.
Garret Paul White, 22, of White Oak was held Saturday on a warrant for grand jury indictment for possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance. Bond was not set Saturday.
White was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 10:49 a.m. Friday.
Melissa Dawn Wragg, 41, of Longview was held Saturday on a charge of manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance. Bond had not been set Saturday.
Wragg was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 3:35 a.m. Saturday.