Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Jaquale Roman Darden, 26, of Longview was held Saturday under $20,500 in bonds on two counts of manufacture or delivery of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and charges of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, manufacture or delivery of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon. He also faced two outstanding traffic tickets.
Darden was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 9:25 a.m. Friday.
Hunter Lloyd Guerra, 28, of Henderson was held Saturday under a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Guerra was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 8:48 p.m. Friday.
Bobby Wayne Leatch, 30, of Longview was held Saturday under $18,000 in bonds on a warrant from the 124th District Court for bond forfeiture for forgery of a financial instrument and on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. He also faced an outstanding traffic ticket.
Leatch was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 2:25 a.m. Saturday.
Hector Lugo-Arredondo, 41, of Longview was held Saturday under a $10,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense, and on an immigration detainer.
Lugo-Arredondo was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 3:57 a.m. Saturday.
Tristan Donsharay Jamal Miller, 29, of Longview was held without bonds Saturday on warrants from the 188th District Court for violations of probation for previous convictions of assault on a family/household member, previous conviction (if at trial); and violation of a bond/protective order two or more times within 12 months.
Miller was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 9:09 p.m. Friday.
Brandon Heath Mobbs, 38, of Longview was released Saturday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Mobbs was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 7:10 p.m. Friday.
Preston Blaine Morris, 24, of Longview was held Saturday on a warrant from the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated assault on a date/family/household member with a weapon. Bond had not been set Saturday.
Morris was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 1:45 p.m. Friday.
Shane Ned Norment, 36,of Kilgore was released Friday on a $5,000 bond on a warrant from the 307th District Court for assault on a family/household member to impede breath/circulation.
Norment was arrested by Kilgore police and booked into jail at 9:40 p.m. Friday.
Jasmine Alexis Wheat, 19, address unknown, was held Saturday under $11,500 in bonds on charges of harassment of a public servant, failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information and public intoxication.
Wheat was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 1:49 p.m. Friday.