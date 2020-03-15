Police Beat
Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

Jaquale Roman Darden, 26, of Longview was held Saturday under $20,500 in bonds on two counts of manufacture or delivery of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and charges of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, manufacture or delivery of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon. He also faced two outstanding traffic tickets.

Darden was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 9:25 a.m. Friday.

Hunter Lloyd Guerra, 28, of Henderson was held Saturday under a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.

Guerra was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 8:48 p.m. Friday.

Bobby Wayne Leatch, 30, of Longview was held Saturday under $18,000 in bonds on a warrant from the 124th District Court for bond forfeiture for forgery of a financial instrument and on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. He also faced an outstanding traffic ticket.

Leatch was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 2:25 a.m. Saturday.

Hector Lugo-Arredondo, 41, of Longview was held Saturday under a $10,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense, and on an immigration detainer.

Lugo-Arredondo was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 3:57 a.m. Saturday.

Tristan Donsharay Jamal Miller, 29, of Longview was held without bonds Saturday on warrants from the 188th District Court for violations of probation for previous convictions of assault on a family/household member, previous conviction (if at trial); and violation of a bond/protective order two or more times within 12 months.

Miller was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 9:09 p.m. Friday.

Brandon Heath Mobbs, 38, of Longview was released Saturday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.

Mobbs was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 7:10 p.m. Friday.

Preston Blaine Morris, 24, of Longview was held Saturday on a warrant from the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated assault on a date/family/household member with a weapon. Bond had not been set Saturday.

Morris was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 1:45 p.m. Friday.

Shane Ned Norment, 36,of Kilgore was released Friday on a $5,000 bond on a warrant from the 307th District Court for assault on a family/household member to impede breath/circulation.

Norment was arrested by Kilgore police and booked into jail at 9:40 p.m. Friday.

Jasmine Alexis Wheat, 19, address unknown, was held Saturday under $11,500 in bonds on charges of harassment of a public servant, failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information and public intoxication.

Wheat was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 1:49 p.m. Friday.

— Find Police Beat by clicking on “police” at news-journal.com. Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.