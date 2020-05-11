Gregg County Jail
Information from police and jail records:
James Lee Daniels, Jr., 33, of Longview was released on $15,000 bond Saturday on charges of driving while intoxicated-3rd or more and evading arrest and detention with a previous conviction.
Longview police arrested Daniels at 1:31 a.m. Saturday.
Earl Lee Hicks, 68, of Longview was held awaiting arraignment Sunday on a charge of driving while intoxicated-3rd or more.
Longview police arrested Hicks at 5:58 a.m. Sunday.
Michael Prout, 19, of Longview was held on $3,500 bond Sunday on a charge of possession of less than one gram of a Penalty Group 1 controlled substance.
Longview police arrested Prout at 1:35 a.m. Sunday.
Adam Tompkins, 35, of Longview was held on $5,000 bond Sunday on a charge of assault/family violence by impeding breath or circulation.
Longview police arrested Tompkins at 3:22 a.m. Sunday.
