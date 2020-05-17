Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Jonathan Henry Bogema Jr., 34, of Gladewater was released Saturday on $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Bogema was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 9:36 p.m. Friday.
Dalton Shane Brewer, 24, of Hallsville was held Saturday on $750,000 bond on a warrant from Upshur County for fraudulent use/possession of between 10 and 50 identifying information items on the elderly.
Brewer was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 2:21 p.m. Friday.
Isidro Contreras, 36, of Longview washeld Saturday without bonds on warrants for violations of probation for previous convictions for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and assault on a public servant and awaited bonds on charges of driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol count exceeding 0.15, unlawful carrying of a weapon, theft of firearm, fleeing a police officer and failure to identify as a fugitive with the intent to give false information. He also was being held on a federal immigration detainer.
Contreras was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 6:24 a.m. Saturday.
Chelsea Nicole Cowley, 27, of Gilmer was held Saturday on $16,500 in bonds on two counts of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and charges of possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and possession of a dangerous drug.
Cowley was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 1:50 a.m. Saturday.
Shawn Michael Davis, 36, of Marshall was held Saturday on two warrants for violations of probation for previous convictions for assault on a public servant and a charge of public intoxication. Bonds had not been set Saturday.
Davis was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 5:16 a.m. Friday.
Kadarrius-D’undrae Kyree Dixon, 25, of Longview was released Saturday on $6,000 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and theft of a firearm.
Dixon was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 11:10 p.m. Friday.
Charisma Deshay Ford, 28, of Tyler was released Saturday on $10,000 bond on a charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
Ford was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 4:03 a.m. Saturday.
Tanya Freeman, 36, of Longview was held Saturday on $8,000 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and resisting arrest, search or transport.
Freeman was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 12:01 a.m. Saturday.
Kenneth Michell Harris, 59, of Longview was held Saturday on $25,000 bond with conditions on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
Harris was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 11:22 p.m. Friday.
Aundrea Sharell Powe, 37, of Kilgore was held Saturday on $35,000 in bonds on charges of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle or watercraft and resisting arrest, search or transport.
Powe was arrested by Kilgore police and booked into jail at 12:14 a.m. Saturday.
Virgil Wilcox, 49, of Longview was held Saturday on $25,000 bond on a warrant for online solicitation of a minor, sexual conduct.
Wilcox was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 12:39 a.m. Saturday.
Heather Danielle Willis, 33, of White Oak was held Saturday on $50,000 bond with conditions on a warrant from Smith County for hindering apprehension or prosecution of a known felon.
Willis was arrested by White Oak police and booked into jail at 1:22 a.m. Saturday.