Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Pamela Joy Johnson, 55, of Longview was held Saturday on charges of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense, and accident involving vehicle causing more than $200 in damage. Bonds had not been set.
Johnson was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 6:22 a.m. Saturday.
Derrick Dewight Jones, 26, of Longview was held Saturday on $5,000 bond on a charge of theft of property less than $2,500 in value with two or more previous convictions.
Jones was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 5:31 a.m. Friday.
Kendall Lynn Marshall, 24, of Jefferson was Saturday on $5,000 in bond on charges of assault causes bodily injury family violence and deadly conduct discharge firearm.
Marshall was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 1:30 a.m. Saturday.