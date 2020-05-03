Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Jose Alfredo Aleman, 34, of Longview was held Saturday on $20,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance.
Aleman was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 6:35 p.m. Friday.
Levi Dale Andrews, 35, of Gladewater was held Saturday on $55,000 in bonds on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. He awaited bond on a warrant from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for being a fugitive.
Andrews was arrested by Gladewater police and booked into jail at 5:26 p.m. Friday.
Deidra Beth Canales, 41, of Hawkins was held Saturday on $43,000 in bonds on three counts of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and on a charge of possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance.
Canales was arrested by Gladewater police and booked into jail at 5:10 a.m. Saturday.
Karessica Denae Grant, 28, of Longview was held Saturday on $9,500 in bonds on a warrant for disobedience of court order, on a warrant for theft of property between $750 and $2,500 in losses and on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Grant was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 2:33 a.m. Friday.
Aderian Me Lic Hawkins, 22, of Kilgore was held Saturday on $20,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Hawkins was arrested by Kilgore police and booked into jail at 2:59 p.m. Friday.
Rocky Christopher Jackson, 35, of Ogden, Arkansas, was held Saturday on a warrant from Bowie County for theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 in value and four warrants from Smith County for credit card or debit card abuse. Bonds had not been set Saturday.
Jackson was arrested by Smith County sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 8:22 p.m. Friday.
Billy Wayne Miles, 55, of Longview was released Saturday on $15,000 in bonds on charges of tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Miles was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 5:12 a.m. Saturday.
Kevin Glenn Moore, 54, of Hallsville was held Saturday on $5,000 bond on a charge of possession between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Moore was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 12:22 a.m. Friday.
Donald Hugh Peoples, 43, of Longview was released Friday on $6,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Peoples was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 2:55 a.m. Friday.
Ronald Wayne Smith, 45, of Gladewater was held Saturday on $43,000 in bonds for three counts of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and on a charge of possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance. He also was being held on a parole violation from Austin.
Smith was arrested by Gladewater police and booked into jail at 5:04 a.m. Saturday.
Gregory Murphy Williams, 64, of Gladewater was released Saturday on $20,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
Williams was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’’s deputies and booked into jail at 3:29 a.m. Saturday.