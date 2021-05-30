Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Christy Baker, 39, of White Oak, was held Saturday on $20,000 bond on a charge of burglary of a habitation. Baker was arrested by White Oak police and booked into the jail at about 1 p.m. Friday.
John Allen Byrd, 34, of White Oak, was held Saturday on $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Byrd was arrested by White Oak police and booked into the jail at about 9:50 a.m. Friday.
Stephanie Stewart Denton, 47, of Gilmer, was released Saturday on $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Denton was arrested by Department of Public Safety troopers and booked into jail at about 10:50 p.m. Friday.
Kenneth Leon Jackson, 49, of Gilmer, was held Saturday on $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Jackson was arrested by Department of Public Safety troopers and booked into the jail at about 11 p.m. Friday.
Kadron Keon Richardson, 28, of Tatum, was released Saturday on $10,000 bond on a charge of evading arrest detention with vehicle. Richardson was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at about 11:40 p.m. Friday.
Nathin Stitmon, 23, of Longview, was held Saturday on a charge of deadly conduct discharge firearm. No bond information was available. Stitmon was arrested by Longview police and booked into the jail at about 6:15 a.m. Saturday.
Amanda Marie Torres, 30, of Kilgore was held Saturday on $15,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Torres was arrested by Kilgore police and booked into jail at about 5 a.m. Saturday.
Stacey Walton, 50, of Texarkana, was held Saturday on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense. Bond information was unavailable. Walton was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at about 5:20 a.m. Saturday.
Megan Marie Woodard, 26, of Houston, was held Saturday on bonds totaling $90,000 on charges of manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance, manufacture or delivery of between 28 and 200 grams of a controlled substance and possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance. Woodard was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at about 10:50 a.m. Friday.
Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.