Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Shatoria Monia Brown, 31, of Dallas was being held Saturday under a $5,000 bond on a charge of theft of property less than $2,500 in value with two or more previous convictions.
Brown was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 3:32 p.m. Friday.
■ Stuart Ian Coaker, 56, of Longview was being held Saturday on a warrant from the 124th District Court for bond forfeiture for driving while intoxicated third or more offense. Bond had not been set Saturday.
Coaker was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 12:33 p.m. Friday.
■ David Lynn Deustch, 58, of Longview was being held Saturday under a $10,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Deustch was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 2:28 a.m. Saturday.
■ Darian Lamont Gatson Jr., 23, of Kilgore was being held Saturday under a $50,000 bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Gatson was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 11:24 a.m. Friday.
■ Michael Keith Gray, 32, of Tyler was being held Saturday on a charge of driving while intoxicated third or more offense. Bond had not been set Saturday afternoon.
Gray was arrested by Smith County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 11:58 a.m. Friday.
■ Liquieta Lawanza Deesjaun Kelly, 31, of Longview was being held Saturday under a $3,000 bond on a warrant from warrant from the the Gregg County Court at Law for assault causes bodily injury and awaited bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court for grand jury indictment for theft of property less than $2,500 in value with two or more previous convictions.
Kelly was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 1:29 p.m. Friday.