Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Shavontay Michelle Brown, 24, of Carthage was released Saturday on $25,000 bond on a warrant for theft of property less than $2,500 in value with two or more previous convictions.
Brown was arrested by Gregg County sheriff's deputies and booked into jail at 10:15 a.m. Friday.
Jared Blaine Fogle, 33, of Longview was held Saturday on a charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle or watercraft with a previous conviction or serious bodily injury and for a parole violation from Austin. Bonds had not been set Saturday.
Fogle was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 9:21 p.m. Friday.
Joel Lee Gonzalez, 32, of Gilmer was held Saturday on $20,000 in bonds on two warrants from Upshur County for assault on a family/household member to impede breath/circulation.
Gonzalez was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and booked into jail at 5:27 a.m. Saturday.
Leann Marie Husband, 37, of Longview was released Friday on $5,000 bond on a warrant for grand jury indictment for theft of service valued between $30,000 and $150,000.
Husband was arrested by Gregg County sheriff's deputies and booked into jail at 1:12 p.m. Friday.
Karen Marquez Rivera, 22, of Tatum was released Friday on $10,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Marquez Rivera was arrested by Kilgore police and booked into jail at 6:44 p.m. Friday.
Marissa Emily Moore, 31, of Longview was held Saturday on a warrant for violation of probation for a previous conviction of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
Moore was arrested by Gregg County sheriff's deputies and booked into jail at 2:43 p.m. Friday.
Charles Edward Murchison, 55, of Gilmer was released Friday on $10,000 bond on a warrant for obstruction or retaliation.
Murchison was arrested by Gregg County sheriff's deputies and booked into jail at 12:35 p.m. Friday.
Kevin Oneal Sheppard, 38, of Longview was held Saturday on $25,000 in bonds on warrants for grand jury indictments for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and fraudulent use/possession of between five and 10 identifying information items.
Sheppard was arrested by Gregg County sheriff's deputies and booked into jail at 12:28 p.m. Friday.
Krystal Leeann Woods, 31, of Longview was released Saturday on $5,000 bond on a charge of tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair.
Woods was arrested by Gregg County sheriff's deputies and booked into jail at 2:36 p.m. Friday.