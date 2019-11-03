Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Juan Pablo Arriaga-Cubillos, 33, of Longview was held Saturday on $25,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third offense, and on an immigration detainer.
Arriaga-Cubillos was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 12:30 a.m. Saturday.
Joelina Maude Ballard, 28, of Longview was held Saturday on warrants for violation of probation for previous convictions for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and for prohibited substance/item in a correctional or civil commitment facility. Bonds had not been set Saturday.
Ballard was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 2:50 p.m. Friday.
Lawrence Leon Boyd, 46, of Kilgore was held Saturday on warrants for violation of probation for previous convictions for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair. Bonds had not been set Saturday.
Boyd was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and booked into jail at 8:01 p.m. Friday.
Andrew Scott Crawley, 27, of Longview was held Saturday on $500,000 bond on a warrant from Smith County for indecency with a child sexual contact.
Crawley was arrested by Smith County sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 9:08 p.m. Friday.
Kerry Lynn Dotson, 52, of Gilmer was held Saturday on a warrant for bond forfeiture for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and a warrant for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bonds had not been set Saturday.
Dotson was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 10:48 a.m. Friday.
Russell Andrew Fitch, 61, of Kilgore was held Saturday on a charge of aggravated assault on a date/family/household member with a deadly weapon. Bond had not been set Saturday.
Fitch was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 8:50 p.m. Friday.
William Chayce Tolar, 17, of Longview was held Saturday on $25,000 bond on a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Tolar was arrested by Rusk County sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 8:58 a.m. Friday.
Robert Keelan Traywick, 41, of Diana was released Saturday on $14,000 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated, second offense, and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Traywick was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 11:29 p.m. Friday.