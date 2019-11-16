Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Jaivion Ashton, Ford, 21, of Gladewater was held Saturday on $268,100 in bonds on warrants for violation of probation for a previous conviction of assault causes bodily injury family violence and bond forfeiture for assault causes bodily injury family violence, a warrant for affidavit of incarceration for theft of firearm and warrants for assault on a family/household member to impede breath/circulation and burglary of habitation.
Ford was arrested by Gladewater police and booked into jail at 10:15 p.m. Friday.
Adrian Marquise Hillburn, 24, of Kilgore was held Saturday on $100,000 bond on a warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Hillburn was arrested by Gregg County sheriff's deputies and booked into jail at 3:23 p.m. Friday.
James Earl Pleasant, 28, of Longview was held Saturday on a warrant for sex offenders' duty to register for 10 years. Bond had not been set Saturday.
Pleasant was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and booked into jail at 7:42 p.m. Friday.
Tony Bernard Richardson, 50, of Longview was held Saturday on $102,000 in bonds on warrants from Smith County for bond forfeiture for driving while intoxicated, third or more offense, accident involving damage to a vehicle causing more than $200 in damage and for an outstanding traffic ticket. He awaited bond on a Gregg County charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense. He also was held on a state parole violation.
Richardson was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 6:28 a.m. Saturday.
Jimmy Rontrail Sanders, 42, of Longview was held Saturday on charges of public intoxication, resisting arrest search or transport, assault on a peace officer/judge and harassment of public servant. Bonds had not been set Saturday.
Sanders was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 1:31 p.m. Friday.
Frednando Harold Wallace, 37, of Longview was held Saturday on a warrant from Harrison County for bond forfeiture for obstruction or retaliation. Bond had not been set Saturday.
Wallace was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 6:44 p.m. Friday.
Amarfio Dejalo Washington, 44, of Longview was held Saturday on $15,000 in bonds on charges of burglary of habitation and evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction.
Washington was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 11:23 p.m. Friday.
Lloyd Douglas Wilson Jr., 51, of Diana was held Saturday on a warrant for grand jury indictment for unauthorized absence from a community correctional facility. Bond had not been set Saturday.
Wilson was arrested by Gregg County sheriff's deputies and booked into jail at 10:45 a.m. Friday.