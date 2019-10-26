Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Eric William Allen, 47, of Longview was held Saturday on $10,000 bond on a charge of possession between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance.
Allen was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 2:14 a.m. Saturday.
Shaquita Nicole Atchison, 33, of Longview was held Saturday on a $5,000 bond with conditions on a charge of assault on a family/household member, previous conviction.
Atchison was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 8:26 p.m. Friday.
Charles Alexander Braley, 31, of Kilgore was held Saturday on $15,000 bond on a warrant for bond forfeiture for manufacture or delivery of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Braley was arrested by Rusk County sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 9:34 a.m. Friday.
Ocie Demetri Collier Jr., 19, of Longview was held Saturday on $20,000 bond on a warrant from Harrison County for violation of probation for a previous conviction for theft of a firearm and awaited bond on a warrant from Dallas County for violation of probation for a previous conviction for unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Collier was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 8:43 p.m. Friday.
Colvianto Derail Morrison, 59, of Longview was being held Saturday on charges of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and possession of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance. Bonds had not been set Saturday.
Morrison was arrested by Gregg County Drug Enforcement unit agents and booked into jail at 8:43 a.m. Friday.
Jason Alexander Nigels, 35, of Longview was held Saturday on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle. Bond had not been set Saturday.
Nigels was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 10:07 a.m. Friday.
Joe Junior Parks II, 35, of Longview was held Saturday on $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Parks was arrested by White Oak police and booked into jail at 2:36 p.m. Friday.
Sarah Marie Shirley, 39, of Longview was held Saturday on charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and resisting arrest search or transport. Bond had not been set Saturday.
Shirley was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 3:28 a.m. Saturday.