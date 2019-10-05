Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Tiffany Michelle Bozeman, 30, of Tyler was held Saturday on $12,000 in bonds on a warrant for violation of probation for a previous conviction for assault causes bodily injury family violence and a warrant from Morris County for failure to appear on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Bozeman was arrested by Gregg County sheriff's deputies and booked into jail at 10:10 a.m. Friday.
David Wesley Dennis, 37, of Longview was held Saturday on $12,000 in bonds on charges of driving while intoxicated, second offense, and theft of property valued at less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
Dennis was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 12:17 a.m. Saturday.
Deangelo Cornelious Griffin, 52, of Kilgore awaited bond Saturday on a charge of aggravated assault on a date/family/household member with a weapon. He also was arrested for a parole violation out of Austin.
Griffin was arrested by Gregg County sheriff's deputies and booked into jail at 10:45 p.m. Friday.
James Robert Martinez, 49, of Longview was held Saturday on $10,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and awaited bond on a charge of public intoxication.
Martinez was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 9:34 a.m. Friday.
Mattie Louise Richardson, 50, of Longview was held Saturday on a charge of theft of service between $2,500 and $30,000 in losses.
Richardson was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 11:29 p.m. Friday.
Trent Michael Shaw, 28, of Longview was held Saturday on $20,000 bond on a warrant from Van Zandt County for bond forfeiture for possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Shaw was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 12:37 p.m. Friday.
Dave Eugene Woodard, 39, of Tyler was held Friday on $20,000 bond on a charge of harassment of a public servant and awaited bond on a charge of public intoxication.
Woodard was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 1:30 a.m. Saturday.
Larry Randall Woods, 51, of Henderson was released Friday on a public recognizance bond on a warrant for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Woods was arrested by Gregg County sheriff's deputies and booked into jail at 2:21 p.m. Friday.