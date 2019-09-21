Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

Thomas Roy Alsbrooks, 38, of Gladewater was held Saturday on $6,000 in bonds on charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.

Alsbrooks was arrested by Gregg County sheriff's deputies and booked into jail at 9:36 p.m. Friday.

Vincent Jabrendan Bradley, 19, of Longview was held Saturday on $13,500 in bonds on charges of assault of a public servant, resisting arrest search or detention and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.

Bradley was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 7:43 a.m. Friday.

Chase Daniel Coffman, 26, of Gladewater was held Saturday on $8,500 in bonds on charges of unlawful carrying of a weapon and fraudulent use/possession of fewer than five identifying information items. 

Coffman was arrested by Gregg County sheriff's deputies and booked into jail at 12:28 a.m. Saturday.

Patrick Dominique Cross, 26, of McKinney was released Saturday on $11,000 in bonds on charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.

Cross was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and booked into jail at 1:25 a.m. Saturday.

Alexus Nicole Freeney, 21, of Tatum released Saturday on $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance.

Freeney was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 11:24 p.m. Friday.

Patrick Neil Nash, 38, of Longview awaited bond Saturday on a warrant for bond forfeiture for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.

Nash was arrested by White Oak police and booked into jail at 11:19 p.m. Friday.

Calvin Lawrence Pool, 48, of Tyler was held Saturday on $1,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.

Pool was arrested by Kilgore police and booked into jail at 3:18 a.m. Saturday.

Dominic Marqui Thurmond, 17, of Kilgore was released Saturday on $10,000 bond on a charge of possession between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance.

Thurmond was arrested by Gregg County sheriff's deputies and booked into jail at 2:19 a.m. Saturday.

Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.