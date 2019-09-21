Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Thomas Roy Alsbrooks, 38, of Gladewater was held Saturday on $6,000 in bonds on charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Alsbrooks was arrested by Gregg County sheriff's deputies and booked into jail at 9:36 p.m. Friday.
Vincent Jabrendan Bradley, 19, of Longview was held Saturday on $13,500 in bonds on charges of assault of a public servant, resisting arrest search or detention and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Bradley was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 7:43 a.m. Friday.
Chase Daniel Coffman, 26, of Gladewater was held Saturday on $8,500 in bonds on charges of unlawful carrying of a weapon and fraudulent use/possession of fewer than five identifying information items.
Coffman was arrested by Gregg County sheriff's deputies and booked into jail at 12:28 a.m. Saturday.
Patrick Dominique Cross, 26, of McKinney was released Saturday on $11,000 in bonds on charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Cross was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and booked into jail at 1:25 a.m. Saturday.
Alexus Nicole Freeney, 21, of Tatum released Saturday on $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Freeney was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 11:24 p.m. Friday.
Patrick Neil Nash, 38, of Longview awaited bond Saturday on a warrant for bond forfeiture for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Nash was arrested by White Oak police and booked into jail at 11:19 p.m. Friday.
Calvin Lawrence Pool, 48, of Tyler was held Saturday on $1,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Pool was arrested by Kilgore police and booked into jail at 3:18 a.m. Saturday.
Dominic Marqui Thurmond, 17, of Kilgore was released Saturday on $10,000 bond on a charge of possession between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance.
Thurmond was arrested by Gregg County sheriff's deputies and booked into jail at 2:19 a.m. Saturday.