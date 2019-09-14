Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

Brian Benson, 37, of Marshall was being held Saturday on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bond had not been set Saturday.

Benson was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 4:46 a.m. Saturday.

Andrew James Breen, 58, of Longview was held Saturday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of theft of property less than $2,500 in value with two or more previous convictions.

Breen was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 5:19 p.m. Friday.

Tiffany Cartwright, 29, of Longview was held Saturday on $75,000 in bonds on charges of driving while intoxicated, second offense, resisting arrest search or transport and possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance.

Cartwright was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 11:38 a.m. Friday.

Phillip Wayne Few, 55, of Kilgore was held Saturday on $10,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bond had not been set Saturday.

Few was arrested by Kilgore police and booked into jail at 10:54 a.m. Friday.

J’Antorio Dalas Harper, 31, of Marshall was held Saturday on $26,000 in bonds on a warrant from Marion County for bond forfeiture for possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and on a charge of theft of firearm.

Harper was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 9:57 p.m. Friday.

Peter Lindsay Hollins Jr., 36, of Longview was held Saturday on $25,000 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and resisting arrest search or transport.

Hollins was arrested by Kilgore police and booked into jail at 10:56 a.m. Friday.

April Danielle Robertson, 28, of Longview was held Saturday on a warrant for bond forfeiture for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.

Robertson was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 9:45 a.m. Friday.

Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.