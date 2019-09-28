Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Robert Acles, 24, of Longview was held Saturday under $68,500 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, manufacture or delivery of 1 gram to 4 grams of a controlled substance, manufacture or delivery of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Acles was arrested by the Gregg County Drug Enforcement unit and booked into jail at 8:42 a.m. Friday.
■ Alexander Biggs, 26, of Longview was held Saturday under $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Biggs was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 12:36 a.m. Saturday.
■ Keeman Dion Bowens, 39, of Dallas was held Saturday under $6,500 in bonds on charges of resisting arrest search or transport, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Bowens was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and booked into jail at 2 a.m. Saturday.
■ Jabar O’Keith Miller, 44, of Gladewater was held Saturday under a $200,000 bond on a warrant from Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace for aggravated kidnapping terrorize.
Miller was arrested by Gladewater police and booked into jail at 7:11 p.m. Friday.
■ Aaron Mathew Porras, 23, of Longview was held Saturday on warrants from the 124th District Court for one count of violation of probation for a previous conviction for injury to a child/elderly/disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury and two counts of violation of probation for previous convictions for harassment of a public servant. Bond had not been set.
Porras was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 2:43 p.m. Friday.
■ Nashun Ymeil Roberts, 40, of Longview was held Friday on a warrant from the 124th District Court for grand jury indictment for aggravated robbery. Bond had not been set Saturday.
Roberts was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and booked into jail at 4:18 p.m. Friday.
■ Timothy Dean Scruggs, 46, of Longview was held Saturday under a $5,000 bond on a charge of assault on a family/household member, previous conviction.
Scruggs was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 11:34 a.m. Friday.
■ Patricia Denise Simmons, 36, of Longview was held Saturday on a warrant from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear on a charge of burglary of habitation. Bond had not been set Saturday.
Simmons was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 4:45 a.m. Saturday.
■ Sakyra Samone Temple, 24, of Longview was held Saturday under a $5,000 bond on a warrant from Smith County for theft of property less than $2,500 in value with two or more previous convictions.
Temple was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 2:53 a.m. Saturday.
■ Josheena Wells, 35, of Dallas was held Saturday under $4,500 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and awaited bond on a warrant from Walker County for failure to appear on a charge of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Wells was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and booked into jail at 2:04 a.m. Saturday.