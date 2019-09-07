Gregg County Jail
Darren R. Brown Jr., 27, of Longview was held Saturday on $4,500 bond on charges of robbery, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bond had not been set on the robbery charge.
Longview police arrested Brown at 1:41 a.m. Friday.
Farris Lee Caldwell, 55, of Gladewater, was held Saturday on $25,000 bond on a charge of indecency with a child exposes.
Caldwell was booked into jail by Gladewater police at 2:38 p.m. Friday.
Adrian Cerda, 24, of Longview, was released Friday on on a charge of credit card or debit abuse. Bond information was unavailable.
Cerda was booked into jail at 1:22 p.m. Friday
Ace Christopher Higgs, 30, of Longview was held Saturday awaiting arraignment on charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child younger than 14, indecency with a child/sexual contact and indecency with a child/exposes. Bond information on those charges was unavailable.
Longview police arrested Higgs at 9:56 a.m. Friday.
Alton Dwight Merill, 54, of Gladewater was held Saturday on $10,000 bond on a charge of theft of property valued less than $2,5000 with at least two prior convictions.
Merill was arrested at 2:15 p.m. Friday by Longview police.