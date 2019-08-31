Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

■ Laroman Coby, 31, of Longview, was held Saturday on a charge of possession of more than 1 gram of controlled substance.

Bond information was not available.

■ Demicahl Waltrez McClellan, 19, of Marshall was released Friday on $1,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.

Longview police arrested McClellan on a warrant at 1:30 a.m. Friday.

■ Lance Barrett Reese, 31, of Dallas, was released Friday on $50,000 bond on a charge of sexual assault of a child.

Longview police arrested Reese on a Garland police warrant at 7:48 a.m. Friday.

■ Brody Wayne Ware, 33, of Kilgore was held Saturday on $2,000 bond on two charges of forgery financial instrument.

Kilgore police arrested Ware at 10:36 p.m. Friday.

Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.