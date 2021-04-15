Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Ramiro Chew, 32, of Longview, was held released Wednesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Chew was arrested by Longview police at about 6 p.m. Tuesday at College and Boring streets.
Casey Lynn Gibson, 33, of Longview, was held Wednesday on bonds totaling $11,000 on charges of possession of less than one gram of a controlled substance, possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Gibson was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 1:50 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 20.
Tyson Lamar Mayfield, 39, of Longview, was held Wednesday on bonds totaling $51,000 on charges of unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Mayfield was arrested by Longview police at about 7:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Mobberly Avenue.
Gerald Thomas Wesson, 41, of Ben Wheeler, was held Wednesday on charges of unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance, possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance, possession of between 28 and 200 grams of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Bond information was not available. Wesson was arrested by Kilgore police at about 7:50 a.m. Tuesday. No arrest location was listed in jail records.