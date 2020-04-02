Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Colton Lee Campbell, 30, of White Oak was held Wednesday on $13,000 in bonds on charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and evading arrest or detention.
Campbell was arrested by Longview police at 11:08 p.m. Tuesday at East Marshall Avenue and Eastman Road.
Malorie Faith Gipson, 27, of White Oak was held Wednesday on $18,500 in bonds on two warrant for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Gipson was arrested by Longview police at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Green and Fredonia streets.
Amarfio Dejalo Washington, 44, of Longview was held Wednesday on $20,000 in bonds on two warrants for bond forfeiture for assault of a public servant.
Washington was arrested by Longview police at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Marshall Avenue.