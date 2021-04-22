Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Amber Curnutt, 36, of Tyler, was held Wednesday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Curnutt was arrested by the Department of Public Safety at about 5:10 p.m. Tuesday on Peavine Road.
Patrick Biran Martinez, 20, of White Oak, was released Wednesday on a $3,000 on a grand jury indictment of credit card or debit card abuse. Martinez was arrested by White Oak police at about 8:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of East Forest Drive in White Oak.
Mark Andrew McClenan, 22, of Longview, was held Wednesday on bonds totaling $48,500 on charges of evading arrest detention with vehicle, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. McClenan was arrested by Gladewater police at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 3700 block of Judson Road in Gladewater.
Jared Tyrel Stinecipher, 34, of Longview, was held Wednesday on a $15,000 bond on a charge of burglary of a building. Stinecipher was arrested by Longview police at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of Bill Owens Parkway.