Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Stacy Gene Gunn, 40, of Kilgore, was released Wednesday on $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Gunn was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies at about 12:40 a.m. Wednesday at Wady Lane and Wady Loop.
Deisha Marie Pitman, 24, of Longview, was held Wednesday on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Pitman was arrested by Longview police at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at Loop 281 and Texas 31.