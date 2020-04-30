Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Colton Lee Campbell, 30, of White Oak was being held Wednesday on $18,000 in bonds on local warrants for affidavits of incarceration for possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance and evading arrest or detention, and a charge of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Campbell was arrested by Longview police at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Loop 281 and Texas 31.
■ Michael Roshune Johnson, 35, of Kilgore was being held Wednesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance and without bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court for violation of probation for a previous conviction of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Johnson was arrested by Longview police at 3:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Gilmer Road.
■ Toby Lynn Young, 44, of Kilgore was being held Wednesday without bonds on warrants from the Gregg County Court at Law for violations of probation for previous convictions of theft of service between $100 and $750 in losses and assault causes bodily injury family violence, and a warrant from the 188th District Court for violation of probation for a previous conviction of theft of service between $2,500 and $30,000 in losses.
Young was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Rusk County.