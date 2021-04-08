Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Ernesto Aerial DeSantiago, 41, of Longview, was held Wednesday on a $25,000 bond on a charge of robbery. DeSantiago was arrested by Longview police at about 9:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of East Marshall Avenue.
Ramona Gail Hendrick, 59, of Arp, was held without bond Wednesday on a charge of driving while intoxicated — third or more offense. Hendrick was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at about 10 a.m. Tuesday. The arrest location was listed as probation.
Morgan Rachelle Mauldin, 40, of Longview, was released Tuesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Mauldin was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at about 2:35 p.m. Tuesday in the North Jail lobby.
Misty Dawn Meadows, 31, of Longview, was released Tuesday on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Bond information was not available. Meadows was arrested by Longview police at about 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Marshall Avenue.
Cesar Mendoza, 35, of Kilgore, was held Wednesday on charges of terroristic threat cause fear of imminent serious bodily injury, possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Bond information was not available. Mendoza was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at about 4:05 a.m. Wednesday in the 6200 block of Texas 135.