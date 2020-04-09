Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

■ Jennifer Lakrystal Armstrong, 36, of Longview awaited bond Wednesday on a charge of injury to a child/elderly/disabled person with intent to commit bodily injury and faced four outstanding traffic tickets.

Armstrong was arrested by Longview police at 2:44 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Arden Street.

■ Leon Gage Glass, 24, of Longview was held Wednesday on $20,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.

Glass was arrested by Kilgore police at 10 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

■ Nancy Nicole Orlds, 46, of Longview was held Wednesday on charges of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone, previous conviction. Bond information was unavailable Wednesday.

Orlds was arrested by Longview police at 6:56 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of West Loop 281.

— Find Police Beat by clicking on “police” at news-journal.com. Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.