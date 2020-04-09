Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Jennifer Lakrystal Armstrong, 36, of Longview awaited bond Wednesday on a charge of injury to a child/elderly/disabled person with intent to commit bodily injury and faced four outstanding traffic tickets.
Armstrong was arrested by Longview police at 2:44 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Arden Street.
■ Leon Gage Glass, 24, of Longview was held Wednesday on $20,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Glass was arrested by Kilgore police at 10 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
■ Nancy Nicole Orlds, 46, of Longview was held Wednesday on charges of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone, previous conviction. Bond information was unavailable Wednesday.
Orlds was arrested by Longview police at 6:56 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of West Loop 281.