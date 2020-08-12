Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
• Lorenzo Donell Brown, 47, of Longview, was held Wednesday on bonds totaling $30,500 on charges of burglary of habitation, two counts of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, possession of less than two ounces of marijuana and possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance.
Longview police arrested Brown at about 7:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of West Marshall Avenue.
• Krista Nicole Buchanan, 38, of Longview, was released Tuesday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of assault of family/household member previous conviction.
Longview police arrested Buchanan at about 2:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Veranda Place.
• Courtney Crawford, 37, of Longview, was released Wednesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Longview police arrested Crawford at about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday at Cotton and Green streets.
• Keelon Scott Hicks, 22, of Longview, was held Wednesday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Longview police arrested Hicks at about 12:27 a.m. Wednesday at Arkansas Street and East Marshall Avenue.
• Daniel Paul Jones, 49, of Winona, was held Wednesday on a $3,5000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
He was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 4:50 p.m. Tuesday at the westbound exit for Texas 135 on Interstate 20.