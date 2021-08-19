Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Ennix Blackmon Jr., 70, of Longview, was released Wednesday on $5,000 bond on a grand jury indictment of burglary of a building. The offense date was listed in jail records as Nov. 20, 2018. Blackmon was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at about 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Joshua Oshay Hale, 27, of Longview, was released Wednesday on bonds totaling $64,000 on charges of manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance, manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and possession of between 2 and 4 ounces of marijuana. Hale was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Jason Brian Rawls, 40, of Longview, was held Wednesday on a charge of driving while intoxicated — third or more offense. No bond amount was listed in jail records. Rawls was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at about 7 a.m. Wednesday.